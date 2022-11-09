PAK Vs NZ T20 World Cup Live streaming: When, where, how to watch Pakistan, New Zealand first semi-final match

The semi-final match of the T20 world cup between Pakistan and New Zealand is all set to take place today at 1:30 pm (IST) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Australia’s Sydney. The toss will take place at 1:00 pm. The Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 match will be broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

Pakistan and New Zealand are likely to stick to their existing squad from previous matches. While Pakistan will rely on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the semi-final match, New Zealand will bank on Glenn Phillips and expect captain Kane Williamson will build on his recent match performance.

Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan will hold the middle order for Pakistan whereas Shaheed Afridi will lead the bowling attack. New Zealand will bank on Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner for the bowling department, Daryll Mitchell and James Neesham will be important for the middle order.

So far, Pakistan and New Zealand have played five matches. Pakistan has defeated Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh whereas New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and Ireland, respectively.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Daryll Mitchell and Trent Boult

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad RIzwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah

