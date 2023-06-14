Where will Cyclone Biparjoy make landfall? All you need to know

Cyclone Biparjoy is rapidly approaching the western coast of India, specifically targeting the region near Kutch. This impending natural disaster, classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, has prompted precautionary measures and emergency preparations in both India and Pakistan. With its projected trajectory pointing towards a landfall near Kutch, Biparjoy is anticipated to move further towards Pakistan.

As Cyclone Biparjoy gained strength and transformed into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, the Indian and Pakistani authorities swiftly activated their disaster management protocols. With the cyclone currently positioned approximately 380 kilometres south of Karachi, fishing activities have been suspended, rescue personnel deployed, and evacuation plans initiated to safeguard vulnerable communities. In a bid to minimise risks, villagers in the Kutch district have resorted to utilising tractor trolleys to evacuate the area ahead of the anticipated landfall, scheduled for June 15.

As a precautionary measure, the Western Railway has taken steps to ensure the safety of passengers by short-terminating more than 50 trains bound for coastal areas of Gujarat. Furthermore, the railway authorities are contemplating the cancellation of several trains over the next three days to mitigate potential risks.

Cyclone Biparjoy's approach towards the western coast has drawn attention due to its rarity. In fact, it is only the third cyclone in nearly 60 years to hit this particular region, accentuating concerns about changing weather patterns influenced by climate change. The India Meteorological Department warns of significant destruction, including the complete devastation of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses across multiple districts. The storm's intensity can potentially uproot power and communication poles, disrupt railway services, and cause substantial harm to standing crops, plantations, and orchards.

Jakhau Port

The India Meteorological Department has issued a "Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts" and emphasised the severity of the situation through a red message. “As of 8:30 AM IST today, Cyclone Biparjoy was positioned over the northeast Arabian Sea, with coordinates approximately at latitude 21.9N and longitude 66.3E. It is located about 280 kilometres southwest of Jakhau Port in Gujarat and 290 kilometres southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka. The cyclone is predicted to make landfall near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15, maintaining its very severe cyclonic storm classification,” the meteorological department said.