Who is Radhika Merchant? Here's all you need to know

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a lavish arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on June 5, and ever since then she has held top spot on the trends list.

The Ambanis hosted the first on-stage dance performance or arangetram of Radhika Merchant, who is a trained Indian classical dancer. The arangetram was hosted at the Grand Theatre in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on June 5. Radhika Merchant, who is a regular attendee at the Ambanis' family occasions, came into the limelight at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The Tamil word arangetram is a dancer’s debut on-stage performance after completion of their formal training in classical dance.



Who is Radhika Merchant ?

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is the fiancee of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani. According to reports, Radhika has been friends with Anant for a long time. The 24-year-old has received training in Bharatnatyam from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

She did her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School. Radhika then studied politics and economics.at New York University. In 2017, Radhika joined the Isprava team as a sales executive after graduating from NYU. Radhika enjoys reading, trekking and swimming.

In 2018, a picture of Anant and Radhika went viral on social media. The couple posed in matching green outfits in the picture.



Also Read: ED seizes Rs 2.82 cr in cash, 133 gold coins from Satyendra Jain's premises, his aide

Also Read: Govt widens CDS eligibility; serving or retired Lt Generals, Air Marshals & Vice Admirals can apply