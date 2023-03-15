Who let the dog out? UK PM Rishi Sunak in trouble with police for freeing dog from leash

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in trouble with the UK police, this time because of his dog. Sunak and his family were seen strolling with their two-year-old Labrador Retriever Nova, near the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park. The signage in the area clearly notes that all dogs must be kept on leashes to avoid any untoward incidents and disturbing the wildlife but the Prime Minister was spotted letting his dog roam free without a leash. A video of the incident went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Likely referring to Prime Minister Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy, the Metropolitan police force was quoted as saying by The Guardian, “An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules.” The police force further said that the dog was later put back on the leash and that they would not take any further action. The time of filming the video, however, is not known.

Rishi Breaks Law Walking Dog With No Lead in Royal Parkhttps://t.co/dgjkp0z2kZ pic.twitter.com/hcgr39MHSi — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) March 14, 2023

This, however, is not the first time that Sunak has run into trouble with the UK police and citizens. Sunak was also fined earlier this year for not wearing a seatbelt while in a moving car. Later, Sunak apologized for a “brief error of judgment” in removing his seatbelt for filming a video. The UK PM’s spokesperson said, “That was a brief error of judgment. The PM removed his seat to film a small clip. He fully accepts that this was a small mistake.” The spokesperson further said, “The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt.”

Prior to this, Sunak was also fined 50 pounds for attending a party at 10 Downing Street in June 2020 that violated COVID-19 lockdown rules along with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Johnson government. Sunak and Johnson were the first sitting PM and chancellor to be sanctioned criminally.

Sunak has also drawn public ire for getting the electricity network at his Yorkshire mansion updated to power his heated swimming pool earlier this week as Brits battle an energy crisis.

