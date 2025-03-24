'Who will spend in Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore?': A risk analyst flags job worry for mid-tier coders

India’s software workforce may be looking at a major reset over the next decade—and not just at the top. Risk analyst Manab Majumdar warns that “mediocre software developers will be redundant in the next 10 years,” and the ripple effects could hit far beyond the tech sector.

“If most of the mediocre software engineers lose the job,” he writes, “who will be the money spender in cities like Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune?”

In a LinkedIn post that’s drawn attention across tech circles, Majumdar predicts a narrowing of the field: “There will be only best software developers and IT support guys. The rest AI can do on its own.”

He urges professionals not to dismiss the threat. “Your next question is—so what? Why should I be concerned? Let’s drink my tea in comfort. But we need to worry,” he says, noting that India’s rise since 2000 has been largely tied to IT exports. That makes the coming wave of automation particularly risky.

“Indian export and Indian economy will suffer permanent damage due to AI. Don’t forget—India is the backend house of the world. What AI will replace first? Backend jobs.”

To cope with the disruption, Majumdar lays out three steps:

1. “This is high time for updating and upgrading your skills.”

2. “You need to have a second source of income which can take care of your basic needs if not luxurious lifestyle.”

3. “Prepare well so that you can migrate towards more business-related jobs rather than pure coding roles.”

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shares a similar view. In a post on X, he wrote, “When people say ‘AI will write 90% of the code,’ I readily agree because 90% of what programmers write is ‘boiler plate’.”

Vembu believes AI is already eliminating what he calls “accidental complexity,” but humans are still needed for “essential complexity.” Whether AI can evolve to find entirely new patterns—what Vembu describes as “taste” or “knowing where to dig”—remains uncertain.

Beyond software, Vembu has also turned his focus to India’s industrial sector. He praised small-town manufacturers building precision machines once imported from abroad, calling for deeper investment in R&D and distributed manufacturing.