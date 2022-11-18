Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Brazil is the favourite, Messi may score most goals

The much-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup starts at the Al Khor's Al-Bayt Stadium in just two days and finishes at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha on December 18. This year, thirty-two teams will take part in the mega tournament, in which 64 matches will be played over 28 days. Prominent teams this year are hosts Qatar, holders France and five-time winners Brazil. Much ahead of the grand soccer event, experts, fans and enthusiasts have been discussing who will get their hands on the famous gold trophy this time. And here are a few predictions doing rounds.

Brazil will score

Many researches have named the Seleção as the favourites in the latest 2022 World Cup. The South American soccer powerhouse has won five World Cups, more than any other country (Germany and Italy have won four). As per experts, the five-time World Cup winners are in best form and will be hoping to end their two-decade lull period to finally lift the trophy when the tournament starts in Qatar from November 20.

Analyst Opta Million has also predicted Brazil to be the favourites in Qatar, followed by Argentina, France, Spain, and England. In another analysis, Joshua Bull, who is a mathematical modeler, has predicted Brazil to be the winner using the Oxford Mathematics 2022 World Cup predictor. Top better Caesars Sportsbook has listed Brazil as its favorites to win it all at 4-1, with Argentina (11-2), France (13-2), England (15-2) and Spain (15-2) listed next in line.

Earlier, even Argentina star Lionel Messi has said that Brazil is one of their biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal for his country.

The Brazil official team is:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva.

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta.

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

How was the prediction made?

As per Opta Million’s artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, Brazil emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record-extending sixth time with a 16.3 per cent chance of lifting the trophy.

The model has predicted that Brazil as a team has the highest probability of reaching the final (25 per cent). Brazil is in Group G along with Serbia, Cameroon, and Switzerland.

As per the FiveThirtyEight Soccer Power Index, Brazil topped the list of probable winners. Its squad features superstars from the world’s biggest and most competitive leagues — players like Alisson (Liverpool), Casemiro (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphinha (Barcelona) and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Argentina is the next

The FiveThirtyEight Soccer Power Index has predicted that Argentina could be the winner if not Brazil. Lionel Scaloni's side, who are the favourites in Group C, have a 13 per cent chance of winning the tropy with Messi in top form. Argentina is with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

In 2014, Messi reached the final with Argentina but suffered an extra-time defeat by Germany. At present, Copa America champions Argentina is unbeaten in 35 games and if this is to be Messi's final World Cup, they are in the form to deliver the title.

Argentina's full team is:

Goalkeepers – Franco Armani – 1, Emiliano Martinez – 23, Geronimo Rulli – 13

Defenders – Juan Foyth – 2, Nicolas Tagliafico – 3, Gonzalo Montiel – 4, German Pazzela – 6, Cristian Romero – 13, Nicolas Otamendi – 19, Lisandro Martinez – 25, Nahuel Molina – 26

Midfielders – Leandro Paredes – 5, Rodrigo De Paul – 7, Marcus Acuna – 8, Exequiel Palacios – 14, Alejandro Gomez – 17, Guido Rodriguez – 18, Alexis Mac Allister – 20, Enzo Fernandez – 24

Forwards – Lionel Messi – 10, Angel Di Maria – 11, Nicolas Gonzalez – 15, Julian Alvarez – 9, Joaquin Correa – 16, Paulo Dybala – 21, Lautaro Martinez – 22

Messi the star

As per various predictions, Lionel Messi could be the player to look at this world cup as it could be his final tournament. The legendary player was closest to victory in 2014 and is looking to do so again in his final World Cup. Though the Argentine superstar has struggled against European teams, but betters are confident that Messi will be the man to beat this year.