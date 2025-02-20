‘Why can’t you fix Bengaluru?’: Mohandas Pai slams Karnataka Dy CM for big projects but ‘worsening’ city management

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has taken Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to task, questioning the government’s handling of Bengaluru’s infrastructure and public transport issues.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pai criticized Shivakumar for making grand project announcements without addressing the city's worsening conditions.

“Minister @DKShivakumar, it has been 2 years since you became our Minister! We applauded and welcomed you as a strong Minister. But our lives have become much worse! Big projects announced! Will take very long and delayed as govt has not completed any project in city on time!” Pai wrote.

Why… https://t.co/32Kqkzrviv — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) February 20, 2025

He urged Shivakumar to prioritize immediate improvements, asking, “Why cannot you ensure a clean walkable city urgently, with good footpaths? Why cannot you purchase 5,000 new EV buses urgently to improve public transport?”

Pai also slammed the delays in the metro project, questioning why the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) wasn’t working around the clock to complete pending work. “Pl focus on this and improve our lives. Getting worse day by day,” he said, adding that the recent metro fare hike, which reportedly led to a drop of one lakh commuters, was another example of poor management.

His remarks came in response to a post by Shivakumar, who had shared details of the inauguration of the Namma Raste campaign, aimed at promoting pedestrian-friendly streets, cycling lanes, and green spaces in Bengaluru.

While the deputy CM hailed the initiative as a step toward “building Brand Bengaluru,” Pai's frustration highlighted the growing discontent among citizens over the city's crumbling infrastructure and governance.