'Will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours...': Mumbai airport receives threat e-mail, sender demands USD 1 million in Bitcoin

A threat mail to blow up Terminal 2 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was received on Thursday. The person who sent the e-mail has reportedly demanded USD 1 million in Bitcoin within 48 hours to avert the blast.

"Sahar police have registered a case against an unknown person for sending the threat mail using the mail id - quaidacasrol@gmail.com," ANI reported quoting Mumbai police.

The threat mail was sent to the feedback inbox of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at around 11 am on Thursday.

It reportedly read, "Subject: Blast. Text: This is a final warning to your airport. We will blast Terminal 2 within 48 hours unless one million dollars in Bitcoin is transferred to the address. Another alert will be after 24 Hrs."

A case has been registered against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code sections 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion) and 505 (1) (b) (statements made with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public or against the public tranquillity).

Meanwhile, further investigation is also underway to find out the source from where the mail originated.

As per reports, security has been increased at the airport after the threat mail.

“I was at the quality and customer care centre in the airport when I came across the threat mail. The mail threatened to blow up the airport within 48 hours if the ransom was not paid,” a report in Times of India quoted MIAL executive Vismay Pathak (36) as saying in the complaint.

As part of the preliminary investigation, the police have tracked down the internet protocol (IP) address of the mail. “The cyber section in the police station has tracked the location and the team is in the process of identifying the person behind sending the threat,” a police officer was quoted in the TOI report.

