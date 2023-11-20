'Win some, lose some': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath attends IND vs AUS WC final with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

IND vs AUS WC final 2023: India's defeat against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday was a heartbreak for Indians, almost like a reminder of the team's crushing defeat against the Aussies in 2003. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath was also one of those Indians who felt utterly heartbroken.

Kamath shared his black and white picture with the tricolour and a picture with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das from the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Win some, lose some... ++ a lesson on finance during the game by the best teacher RBI guv Shaktikanta Das," Kamath wrote in his post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Win some, lose some... ++ a lesson on finance during the game by the best teacher rbi gov @DasShaktikanta pic.twitter.com/a2JCr65Y9P — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) November 19, 2023

Pat Cummins-led Team Australia won the final match against Rohit Sharma-led Team India held on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India set a target of 240/10 to chase for the Australian side, which they beat effortlessly due to the partnership of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

The Aussies won against the Men in Blue by 6 wickets. Travis Head was declared as the player of the match for the World Cup 2023 final as he put 137 runs off 120 balls on board.

This was also the first time that Team India got bowled out in the World Cup 2023. Team India could hit only two fours in 30 overs. Suryakumar Yadav managed to score a four in the 39th over of the match before getting bowled out in the 47th over after scoring 18 runs off 28 balls. Before Yadav, KL Rahul scored a four in 26.2 overs. Prior to this, Shreyas Iyer scored a four in 9.6 overs only to get dismissed early.

Meanwhile, Team India coach Rahul Dravid described Rohit Sharma as an exceptional leader despite the team's 6-wicket defeat against Australia in the final. "His batting was fantastic, the way he set the tone for us. We knew we wanted to play a certain way and we wanted to play a positive attacking brand of cricket," Dravid was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

He said that the team would reflect on their recent World Cup campaign after the dust settles. "There were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was a tough to see as a coach, because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in and the sacrifices they've made," he further noted.

