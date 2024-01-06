Winter break in Delhi and Noida schools extended. Check new dates

Delhi cold weather: The Winter break in Delhi schools has been extended till January 10 due to extreme cold. The vacation was scheduled to end on Saturday and classes were to resume Monday.

Delhi is experiencing extreme cold waves and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert due to dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for the next few days.

"Due to severe cold weather conditions, all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till January 10 (Wednesday). Accordingly, all the heads of schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders," according to a statement from the Directorate of Education.

Noida schools shut till January 14

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holiday for students up to Class 8 till January 14 in view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

Issued by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for a cold wave and fog across western Uttar Pradesh, which encompasses the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The forecast includes predictions of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and fog following the cold wave.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, five degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the weatherman said.

Not only this, the IMD also said that cold wave conditions are likely to continue in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh for 2-3 days. The forecast also included predictions of rains with thunderstorm or hailstorms over northwest and central India (parts of Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh).