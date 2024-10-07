With a net worth of $1.6 bn, Taylor Swift crowned richest female musician in world, surpassing Rihanna

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has officially claimed the title of the richest female musician in the world, surpassing Rihanna in a remarkable financial ascent.

Currently on her global Eras Tour, Swift's estimated net worth has reached an impressive $1.6 billion, placing her just behind Jay-Z on the Forbes list. She is recognised as the first musician to achieve billionaire status primarily through her songs and performances.

Swift's journey to billionaire status began last year, fueled by the extraordinary success of her Eras Tour and the substantial value of her music catalogue. The concert series, projected to be the most lucrative in American history, is estimated to generate up to $4.1 billion for the artist.

According to Forbes, Swift's fortune encompasses nearly $600 million earned from royalties and touring, an additional $600 million attributed to her music catalogue, and approximately $125 million in real estate holdings. Swift's financial achievements reflect her unparalleled influence in the music industry as she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Taylor Swift has completed the European portion of her Eras Tour and will finish the tour by the end of this year. She begins her final shows in the U.S. on October 18 and will conclude in Canada in early December.

Recently, Swift publicly supported Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, which upset Donald Trump. Trump reacted by suggesting that Swift would face consequences for her endorsement.

He had previously posted fake AI images claiming she and her fans supported him. In response to Swift's genuine endorsement of Harris, he shared a social media post expressing his dislike for her, stating, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."