Woman stabbed over Rs 170 tip by Pizza delivery driver, later discovers she’s pregnant

A 22-year-old pizza delivery driver in Florida, frustrated over receiving a $2 (around ₹170) tip, stabbed a woman 14 times at a motel. In an unexpected twist, the injured woman discovered she was pregnant while being treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

According to NBC News, the accused, identified as Brianna Alvelo, faces charges of attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Authorities are still working to identify a man believed to have been with Alvelo during the attack.

According to the affidavit, based on the woman’s account to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, her boyfriend, and her 5-year-old daughter were staying at a motel in Kissimmee to celebrate a birthday when they ordered a Marco's pizza over the weekend.

Alvelo arrived to deliver the order, which cost approximately $33 (around ₹2,800), and was asked for change for a $50 (around ₹4,300) bill. However, the delivery driver didn’t have the required change. After searching for smaller denominations, the woman ultimately gave Alvelo a $2 tip.

As per the affidavit, the victim recounted hearing a loud knock at the door some time after the pizza delivery. When she answered, a masked man and woman dressed in black forced their way into the room. The affidavit identified the man as wielding a silver revolver, ordering the woman’s boyfriend into the bathroom, while the woman, believed to be Brianna Alvelo, brandished a pocketknife.

The report stated that the intruders ransacked the victim’s belongings. The man searched through her purse and broke her daughter’s Nintendo Switch. As the victim attempted to shield her child, she felt a sharp pain in her lower back.

The affidavit revealed that she was stabbed 14 times, sustaining injuries to her chest, arms, legs, and abdomen. While receiving treatment at a local hospital, the victim learned she was pregnant.

Alvelo is currently held at the Osceola County Jail on a $55,000 (around ₹47,05,000) bail. Reports indicated no attorney has yet been assigned to represent her.