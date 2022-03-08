Women’s Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates womanhood in this unique manner

Search engine giant Google is celebrating International Women's Day with a special Doodle in an animated slideshow that shows the everyday lives of women across different cultures.

"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities," Google said in the blog post.

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. "This year's goal is to create a gender-equal world and celebrating a woman’s success and raising awareness against bias," UN had said.

Users can go to the Google homepage and click on the play button. They will be welcomed by an illustration of the earth, surrounded by culturally diverse women.

An animated video plays on the Doodle which begins with a mother busy working on her laptop and taking care of her child, a woman watering the plants, a woman conducting surgery in a hospital, and women leading many more professions and acing different activities.

Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer illustrated this year's International Women's Day Doodle. Maer said, "I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic."

International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women and girls in various cultural, political, socioeconomic, and more scenarios. This year, the UN theme for International Women's Day is 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.