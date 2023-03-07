Wondering what the letter 'X' on a train coach means? Railway Ministry has the answer

You may have noticed while travelling by train that the last coach often bears a large 'X' painted on it, and you may have wondered what it signifies. Recently, the Ministry of Railways tweeted an explanation of the symbol's importance and why it appears on every train.
According to the Ministry's tweet, "Did you know? The letter 'X' on the last coach of the train indicates that the train has passed without leaving any coaches behind."
Accompanying the tweet is an image of a coach with a yellow "X" on it. The caption reads, "The letter 'X' indicates that this is the train's last coach. Railway officials receive confirmation that the train has passed in its entirety without leaving any coaches behind."
One user wrote, "I thought it was a vector representation - when a vector is moving towards you, it is represented by a dot (the train's headlight), and when a vector is moving away from you, it is represented by an X."
