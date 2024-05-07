World Asthma Day 2024: What are the triggers to watch out for this summer, how to manage it and more

Air pollution, hot weather along with pollen are the triggers to watch out for asthma patients this summer. Pollen levels usually increase in April and May.

Asthma affects more than 300 million people worldwide and, as per experts, 38 million of these live in India.

What exactly is Asthma?

Asthma happens when a person's airways become inflamed, narrow and swollen, producing extra mucous, which makes it difficult to breathe.

Although the condition can be minor, it could interfere with daily activities. In some cases, it could end up becoming life-threatening.

A person could experience difficulty breathing, coughing and wheezing, which might flare up. This can be managed with inhalers.

What can trigger Asthma?



Smoking can worsen asthma symptoms and increase the risk of asthma attacks. Secondhand smoke is also harmful. Dust mites, air pollution, pests, pets, mould, disinfectants and exercising in poor air quality conditions can trigger an attack. "The first step towards managing asthma is to identify and reduce exposure to triggers. This involves keeping a diary of potential triggers and asthma symptoms. Once triggers are identified, a plan can be developed to minimise exposure," says Dr Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

"Limit exposure to the trigger if it cannot be completely avoided by using an N95 mask while going out in pollen-dense areas like parks and trees or avoid going out when dusty weather or dust storms," adds Mittal.

How to manage Asthma?

To avoid an asthma attack, take "an extra two puffs of a short-acting bronchodilator or an antihistamine" before exposure to an unavoidable trigger.

However, Mittal cautions that this approach should be implemented only if the first two options are not feasible and patients should consult their clinician since they shouldn't exceed their prescribed medication.

Mittal advises to build your activity level gradually as "better cardiovascular fitness reduces the minute ventilation required for a given level of exercise."

"Use of a short-acting beta-agonist (SABA, such as albuterol) before exercise in cold or dry conditions or at the onset of storms during pollen seasons can help prevent symptom flares," the expert said.

Last, get a flu vaccination and follow basic hygiene to avoid any viral infection triggers.

History of World Asthma Day

The inaugural World Asthma Day took place in 1998. It was celebrated in over 35 countries. Since then, the event has only expanded, making it one of the most significant global events for asthma awareness and education. This year's theme is “Asthma Education Empowers”, highlighting the importance of educating individuals with asthma to manage their condition better and recognise when medical intervention is necessary.