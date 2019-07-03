World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni retiring is mere speculation, no official confirmation yet, say sources

Speculation on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement was fuelled when media reports doing the round suggested that former Indian cricket team captain and the legendary wicketkeeper will be quitting after India's last match in the ICC World Cup 2019. However, India Today sources in England have confirmed that the news is "mere speculation" and there has not been any official confirmation on MS Dhoni's retirement as of now.

It may be noted that Dhoni had retired from Test cricket in the year 2014 and had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017. He has since been an integral member of the shorter formats teams of India.

News agency PTI had reported that India's last match in the World Cup could be MS Dhoni's "last match" for the country. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

"If India qualify for the finals and go on to win the World Cup on July 14 at the Lord's, it would be ideal setting for a fitting farewell to one of the legends of Indian cricket," read the PTI report.

"You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment," the news agency quoted a senior BCCI official (on condition of anonymity), as saying.

The report further added that there was no word on Dhoni's retirement either from the team or BCCI.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

