World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match rescheduled to October 14; more changes likely

World Cup 2023 updates: The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match has now been rescheduled to October 14, a day before it was previously scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. More changes to the World Cup 2023 schedule are expected and official announcement regarding these changes is likely to be made on August 31, according to an India Today report.

The match has been rescheduled as the Ahmedabad police expressed concerns about ensuring adequate security on October 15 as the Hindu festival Navaratri also begins on the same date. Given the magnitude of Navaratri celebrations and an Indo-Pak cricket match in the city, the authorities’ capacity could be potentially strained to handle the event effectively.

The move comes days after reports emerged that the security agencies have advised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the same as it may be difficult to manage the logistics of this match. "Since October 15 coincides with the opening day of Navratri celebrations, the security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled," PTI quoted a BCCI source.

While the match is likely to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, cricket lovers will have to change their travel plans. Cricket lovers rushed to book their tickets and pre-plan their tour to avoid last-minute booking issues. Due to this, room rentals went up almost 10 times immediately and ticket rates on various flight booking websites have risen due to unprecedented demand.

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host four matches of the World Cup—opening match between New Zealand and England on October 5, India vs Pakistan on October 14, England vs Australia on November 4, and the final tournament on November 19.

The World Cup 2023 will be held across 10 cities, with semi-final matches in Mumbai and Kolkata. World Cup matches will also be held in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Dharamsala. Total 10 teams will participate in the World Cup, with eight already qualified through the Cricket World Super League. The final two teams were selected at the end of the Qualifier tournament held in Zimbabwe, that ended on June 9.

