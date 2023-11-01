World Cup 2023: No fireworks display in Delhi, Mumbai matches due to worsening air pollution, says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against the display of fireworks during the remaining ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 games to be held in Delhi and Mumbai due to worsening air quality in the two mega cities.

While Delhi has only one match left, Mumbai will host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, as well the semifinal on November 15. The national capital will host the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6.

"BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he added.

The decision comes at a time when the two metropolitan cities are facing extreme pollution which is likely to pose serious risks on the health of individuals.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 371 at 10 am on Wednesday. The situation has been alarming in Mumbai too over the last few days.

On Wednesday, the air quality was in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 175 at 10 am. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue.

In view of worsening air quality, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits enumerating measures initiated by them to control air pollution.

