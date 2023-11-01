Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for 5th day straight; only CNG, electric, BS-VI buses allowed from today

For the fifth day straight, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category as the overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 373 at 9 am on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Haze enveloped the national capital and its suburbs on Tuesday, with the capital recording 'very poor' air quality for the fourth day on the trot. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359, the highest so far this season. It was 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, and 304 on Saturday.

In some parts of the city, the AQI level had entered into a 'severe' zone on Monday. Delhi's Jahangirpuri recorded the season's highest AQI at 566 in the 'hazardous' category on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses from Haryana allowed in Delhi from today

The Delhi government has directed that all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel, while buses from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan need to follow these norms while coming to the city from Wednesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said starting November 1, only electric, CNG and BS VI-compliant diesel buses will be allowed to operate between Delhi and the cities and towns of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measure aims to combat the air pollution caused by the diesel-powered buses operating in the region, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to electric vehicles. In a circular issued to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the transport department shared the guidelines for buses that will come into effect from Wednesday.

Supreme Court keeps an eye on rising pollution

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed five states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, to file affidavits stating measures taken by them to control the problem of air pollution.

The Court observed that the impact of air pollution on future generations will be huge. It also noted that the pollution has made it increasingly difficult to step outside, particularly during what used to be considered the best time of the day in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

