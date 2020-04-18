World Heritage Day 2020: Check out theme, significance, history

World Heritage Day also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites is observed annually on April 18. The significance of the day is to promote cultural heritage through activities undertaken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). ICOMOS works closely with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO) for the conservation and protection of cultural heritage sites, it also helps UNESCO on World Heritage Sites.

A World Heritage Site is a landmark or area selected by UNESCO for having cultural, historical, scientific significance. These sites are protected by international treaties. According to UNESCO, a grand total of 1121 sites are listed across worldwide of which 869 are cultural, 213 are natural and 39 are a mixture

The aim of organizing the World Heritage Day is to preserve the human heritage and appreciate the efforts of all organizations that work for the preservation of this heritage. The first World Heritage Day was organised by the ICOMOS in 1982 but it only got approved by the UN General Assembly in the following year.

As the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the globe, ICOMOS has decided that the theme for this year's World Heritage Day would be "Shared Culture, Shared Heritage and Shared Responsibility." ICOMOS aims at emphasising the importance of sharing of knowledge between generation through this theme. The theme for the previous year's celebration was "Rural Landscapes".

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla shared World Heritage Day greetings on Twitter. He said, "Greetings on International Day for Monuments & Sites, also celebrated as the World Heritage Day. Let us all work to preserve, promote & protect our rich heritage for our future generations."

Secretary of All India Mahila Congress SS Kim also tweeted about the World Heritage Day. She wrote, "World Heritage Day is a moment to take a pledge to preserve our beautiful monuments. We are not in a position these days, to visit them, but still we should appreciate their value, virtually. Specially to our children and future generations."

India has 38 heritage sites listed under the UNESCO's World Heritage Site list.

