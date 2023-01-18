World’s best job: Earn $100,000 salary, luxury hotel stay and more in UAE; check details here

An Abu Dhabi-based island is looking for a suitable candidate for what they claim to be the "world's best job". Yas Island is looking for a brand ambassador and has declared a competition to find the most suitable contender. The salary for the Yas Island's brand ambassador will be $100,000, including other perks like a luxury hotel stay and exclusive world-class entertainment experiences across the island.

Kevin Hart, CIO (Chief Island Officer) of Yas Island, opened the competition. Applicants can apply from January 9 to 23. Candidates have to send in their video applications on hireme.yasisland.com; then, the jury will shortlist five candidates by January 26. The 'World's Best Job' winner will be announced on February 3.

Apart from the hefty salary and other perks, the winner will get $100,000 prize money, along with a Business Class flight to Abu Dhabi, a stay at the Fabulous Suite at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island home for 60 days and access to the dining and delightful spa experiences at the hotel.

According to a press release, the winner will receive a sixty-day club membership at Yas Links Golf Package with golfing sessions. In addition, the new Yas Island brand ambassador will ride in a luxury car during their stay and will also get to experience Formula Yas 3000 Driving on the Formula 1 track.