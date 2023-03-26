WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians win inaugural Women's Premier League, beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets

Mumbai Indians win inaugural Women's Premier League after defeating Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. The much-awaited final match was played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first, but her team could only manage a modest total of 131-9. Lanning was the top-scorer for Delhi, contributing 35 runs to the team's score.

At one point, the Capitals were reeling at 79-9, but Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav showed some fight and remained unbeaten with their breezy knocks of 27 each, giving their bowlers something to defend.

In response, Mumbai Indians lost both their openers early, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the innings with a crucial 72-run partnership.

Kaur contributed 37 runs to the total, while Sciver-Brunt remained unbeaten on 60 off just 41 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and a six. Sciver-Brunt, along with Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, were the league's most expensive foreign recruits.

"Over the moon. To win this is one of my greatest achievements in my career. They (players) played for one another, it has been a wonderful experience," Mumbai coach and former England captain Charlotte Edwards said when asked for her reaction.

The recently concluded five-team tournament for women's cricket has been lauded as a 'game-changer' for the sport, with a strong emphasis on attracting top players through lucrative deals.

The sale of franchises and media rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL) alone garnered a whopping $690 million, which is a testament to the tournament's popularity and marketability. In addition, the Indian cricket board managed to secure an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match event, further highlighting its importance and potential for growth.