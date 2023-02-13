WPL 2023: Women’s Premier League 2023 auction to take place today; all you need to know

In a huge step forward for women's cricket in India, the auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to take place in Mumbai on Monday, February 13.

A total of 409 players will go under the hammer during the auction of the inaugural edition of WPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and eight from associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Rs 50 lakh is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

Thirteen overseas players have also slotted themselves under the Rs 50 lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine and Deandra Dottin to name a few.

Thirty players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 lakh. The auction will start at 14:30 IST.

Viewers will be able to watch the WPL 2023 auction on TV on the Sports 18 Network channels. They can also watch the live streaming of the WPL auction 2023 on the JioCinema app.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to March 26, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah had revealed earlier that the Board has garnered a whopping Rs 4,669.99 crore in total bid for the franchises during the auction process for its inaugural Women’s T20 league.

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd shelled out a massive Rs 1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise, while Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd bagged Mumbai franchise for Rs 912.99 crore.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd, owners of RCB, bought the Bengaluru team for Rs 901 crore. Capri Global bought Lucknow for Rs 757 crore, JSW bought Delhi for Rs 810 crore.

