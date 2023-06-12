WTC final 2023: India's losing streak in ICC finals continues as Australia secures convincing win

After Australia beat India in the World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, ex-Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, cricket commentator Dinesh Karthik, and New Zealand’s Devon Conway congratulated the Aussies for a spectacular victory. Ponting said that he felt disappointed for India but the boys in blue had been completely outdone by a very good Australian team.

He said: “Look at what it means to this group of players. Two long and hard years of work, competing and winning Test matches all around the world has gone into this today. Disappointment for India but they’ve been completely outplayed here at The Oval by a very good Australian cricket team”.

Yuvraj Singh tweeted: “Congratulations to Australia on winning the WTC final! Outplayed us in all departments of the game. Good to see @ajinkyarahane88 get runs in the middle order great knocks by @stevesmith49@travishead34 but personally I think travis was sensational my mom!! #WTC2023Final”

Dinesh Karthik tweeted: “There's something about Australia...they come with a built-in software of champions. Congratulations on winning another tournament! Tough luck for our #TeamIndia. #WTCFinals”

New Zealand’s Devon Conway said in a tweet: “Congratulations, Australia! A roaring victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final (sic). #WTC23Final”

Australia won the match at the Oval by 209 runs. Travis Head who scored 163 in the first innings was declared the Player of the Match.

This is India’s fourth loss in the ICC finals after the 2013 Champions Trophy win in England. India lost the final of the T20 World Cup to Sri Lanka in 2014, the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan in 2017, and the WTC final in 2021 to New Zealand.

India also failed to cross the group stages in the 2021 T20 World Cup and lost the semifinal of the T20 World Cup to England in 2022.

