WTC Final 2023: Kohli gone! Here's what will happen if rain gods ruin the match on Day 5

With two more wickets, including that of Virat Kohli, falling on Sunday, India is staring at a defeat in World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. With rain expected sometime on Sunday, here's what will happen if the day gets washed out.

The Indian cricket team needs 258 more runs to defeat Australia and win WTC but it only has five wickets left and not many specialist batsmen expected to play.

However, the Australian cricket team is still in control of the situation after setting a "record" target of 444 runs for India. There are chances that the championship win will not just depend on how both teams perform on the final day but also on how the weather behaves. Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to cause disruptions in WTC final taking place at the Oval in London.

According to Accuweather, there's about a 90 per cent probability of rain at the Kennington Oval on Sunday, while the chances of thunderstorms stand at 36 per cent. In fact, a yellow warning has also been issued in the city for the day.

Rain is most likely in the afternoon and less likely in the evening and night. On day 5, there is a good chance that the weather will likely create a disturbance in the WTC final between India and Australia.

Here is what will happen if the finals get disrupted by the weather conditions in London:

If crucial playing time is missed during the course of the five-day Test, a Reserve Day has been retained. However, on Day 5, the game can be finished without going into the Reserve Day if the game time is also extended. For instance, if the game is only impacted by rain for an hour, the play time can be increased by an equal amount of time.

However, if the game gets halted by rain for a longer duration of time, the game may be moved to Reserve Day. The time lost on Day 5 will be the only addition on Day 6 in this scenario.

If none of the teams emerge as a winner and the match ends in a draw, even after the match heads into the Reserve Day, both Australia and India will be announced as the joint-winners of WTC 2023.