Yellove! Dhoni, CSK unveil new-look jersey for IPL 2022

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings owned by cement major The India Cements Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a new-look jersey for the upcoming IPL edition with tyre manufacturer TVS Eurogrip Tyres.

TVS Eurogrip is the principal sponsor and the IPL team's jersey carries the TVS Eurogrip branding on the front.

CSK captain and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey with a camouflaged design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo. TVS Srichakra executive vice-president P Madhavan and Chennai Super Kings CEO K S Viswanathan unveiled the new jersey.

TVS Srichakra Ltd are the makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres. ''TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance, quality tyres and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance. We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners,'' Madhavan said.

''We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to next level,'' he said.

CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said: ''Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful and legacy brand TVS Eurogrip on its jersey. As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association that our captain has with the Army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year''.

In 2021, Chennai Super Kings added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the armed forces. The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 seasons, the release added.