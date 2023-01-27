'You are the much needed hope': Husband Shoaib Malik praises Sania Mirza after her last Grand Slam match

Shoiab Malik, a Pakistan cricketer and the husband of Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, praised Sania and expressed his pride in her performance at the Australian Open.

Mirza's illustrious run in Melbourne came to an end when she and Rohan Bopanna lost in straight sets to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the mixed doubles final.

Sania Mirza, 36, had a great run at the Australian Open, where she had won her first Grand Slam doubles title in 2009, but she fell short of winning her seventh Grand Slam doubles championship.

14 years after winning the mixed doubles championship with Mahesh Bhupati, Sania gave her another opportunity, this time pairing her with fellow countryman Rohan Bopanna. The seasoned team failed at the last obstacle, though.

Sania completed her Grand Slam career with three women's doubles titles and the same number in mixed doubles. Prior to the competition in Melbourne, the star athlete had declared that this would be her final Grand Slam appearance.

Sania will compete in two more tournaments in the United Arab Emirates before retiring. In February, Sania will compete in Abu Dhabi alongside Bethanie Mattek Sands and then wrap things up at Dubai, a WTA 1000 tournament, alongside Madison Keys.

Malik recently praised his wife on Twitter and claimed that she was the much-needed inspiration for all female athletes. He gushed about how proud he was of her and how Mirza was a role model for many.

"You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..." said Malik on Twitter.

- You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career... pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

Mirza said she was thrilled to play the final in front of her son, despite the fact that she lost on Friday.

“My family is here, and I never thought that I would be able to play a Grand Slam final in front of my child,” said Mirza.

Also Read: 'I don't want to be forced out by injury': Sania Mirza confirms tennis retirement after WTA 1000 event in Dubai

Also Read: 'Husband to Superwoman': Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio remains intact amid Sania Mirza divorce rumours