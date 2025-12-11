‘You get a whole bed, snacks, water…’: Traveller raves about experience on Indian sleeper bus 

A traveller’s upbeat review of an Indian sleeper bus has set off a wave of admiration online. His video, which has now gone viral, showcases what he describes as a surprisingly comfortable journey, complete with amenities that he says outperforms many European long-distance buses.

Filming his experience from a neatly made bunk, the traveller can be heard saying, “It’s actually pretty sick. You get a whole bed… some baked goods… a little water bottle… blanket. I’m just saying, the European buses never treated me so well.” He added that the biggest advantage of sleeper buses is the ability to sleep through the journey and arrive rested: “You’re gonna go to sleep and wake up at your destination.”

The video also highlights small conveniences such as complimentary snacks and water bottles priced at just ₹10 — a detail that particularly struck many first-time viewers unfamiliar with India’s sleeper bus ecosystem. Ending his video with a recommendation, he said, “So next time you’re in India… pay the 15 dollars and… come have a sleepover on a bus with your homies.”

His enthusiasm quickly sparked interest online, with several viewers commenting that they would now consider taking a sleeper bus when travelling across the country.

However, the praise soon collided with a chorus of concerns as the comments section shifted into a fierce debate over safety.

Some viewers warned against romanticising the experience. One user wrote, “No safety norms followed, be prepared for everything, it’s too scary after recent incident, human lives have no value in India, just saying.”

Another commenter described sleeper buses as “death traps” and said they had stopped using them entirely, arguing that even basic safety measures like movable windows are lacking. “At least I feel the windows should be movable so that one can try to jump off if fire catches up,” the user added.

Concerns about fire hazards were echoed repeatedly. “Look at the track record of fire accidents that are happening. Floating safety norms,” another user wrote, referring to several high-profile incidents that have raised questions about private bus operators’ compliance with safety regulations.