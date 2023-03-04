YouTuber damages Rs 3.5 crore Lamborghini over this bizarre reason

Owning a car like Lamborghini is a luxurious privilege for a lot of people. But it's not a big deal for a Russian YouTuber who was seen destroying a white Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs 3.5 crore.



In what could be termed as a bizarre marketing gimmick, Mikhail Litvin damaged the ultra-luxury car for the promotion of the YouTuber's energy drink brand - Lit Energy. He also videotaped the entire act.



The viral video showed that the set-up had a car-sized can of Lit Energy which is suspended by a gigantic crane and then dumped right on top of the Lamborghini SUV, completely demolishing it in seconds.



Litvin shared the video on YouTube where he has over 10 million subscribers. This entire incident has caught the attention of the world and many people are criticising the act by Litvin.



He also shared a short clip on Instagram, where he wrote, "URUS was a good one."



"For this reason, Ferrari chooses their customer on an invitation basis,” a user commented.

"It is sad to live in a time when people are delighted with what is happening. People are trying to be rescued from under the rubble, the whole world is helping, and everything is stable in Russia. I imagine what people will do on camera in 5 years for views," wrote another user.



"I wish you would have donated the money for charity or environment. Good human beings don't act like you. The amount of money you've wasted on this car could have saved 3 or 4 or more lives," said another.

A third commented, "There is no more ideas left on how to attract people," while a fourth added, "What are you thinking this is unacceptable not all of us got this car give this to Turkey".



Lamborghini Urus is one of the most popular and fastest-selling Lamborghini in India as it is owned by several celebrities in the country.



The supercar is powered by a 4.0 litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that brings about 650 Ps and 850 Nm of peak torque. The car is priced at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom).

