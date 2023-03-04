Beginner's guide to Formula 1, see F1 2023 season teams, drivers and more

If you're new to the world of motorsports, Formula 1 may seem daunting. With its complex rules and technical jargon, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But fear not, this beginner's guide to Formula 1 will help you get started on your journey to becoming an avid fan.

What is Formula 1?

Formula 1, also known as F1, is a global motorsport series that features single-seat, open-wheel cars racing at high speeds on purpose-built tracks or street circuits. The sport is regulated by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) and is considered the pinnacle of motorsport.

The Cars

Formula 1 cars are among the fastest and most technologically advanced vehicles on the planet. The cars are designed to be aerodynamic and lightweight, with engines that can reach top speeds of over 330 km/hour.

Starting in 2023, all cars will be required to have 1.6-litre V6 turbocharged hybrid engines, which can be selected from a manufacturer of their choosing. This marks a significant reduction from the V8 2.6-litre engines utilized between 2006 and 2013, and the pre-2006 3-litre V10s. As a result of this change, cars will no longer produce the same level of noise as they did in the past.

The Teams and Drivers

There are currently 10 teams in Formula 1, each with two drivers. The teams are responsible for designing and building their cars, as well as managing the logistics of racing. Here is the 2023 teams and drivers list:

1. Mercedes - Lewis Hamilton/George Russell

2. Red Bull - Max Verstappen/Sergio Perez

3. Ferrari - Charles Leclerc/Carlos Sainz

4. McLaren Lando NorrisOscar Piastri

5. Alpine - Esteban Ocon/Pierre Gasly

6. AlphaTauri - Yuki Tsunoda/Nyck de Vries

7. Aston Martin - Fernando Alonso/Lance Stroll

8. Alfa Romeo - Valtteri Bottas/Zhou Guanyu

9. Williams - Alex Albon/Logan Sargeant

10. Haas - Kevin Magnussen/Nico Hulkenberg

The Races

The Formula 1 season consists of 23 races held across the globe, starting in March and ending in December. The races are typically held on weekends, with qualifying sessions on Saturdays and the actual race on Sundays. The races are usually 200-300 km long and last for around two hours.

The Points System

Drivers receive points based on their finishing position in each race, with the winner receiving 25 points. The top 10 drivers are awarded points, with the rest receiving none. At the end of the season, the driver with the most points is crowned the world champion.

The Rules

Formula 1 has a complex set of rules that govern everything from car design to driver conduct. Some of the most important rules include restrictions on car dimensions, engine power, and fuel consumption. Drivers are also subject to strict rules governing overtaking, corner-cutting, and pit stops.

The Strategy

Formula 1 is not just about driving fast. Strategy plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of a race. Teams must carefully manage their fuel and tire consumption, as well as make strategic pit stops to change tires and refuel. They also have to decide when to use different tire compounds, which can affect the car's speed and grip.

The Drama

Formula 1 is not just about cars and drivers. There's plenty of drama off the track as well. From team rivalries to driver feuds, there's always something going on in the world of Formula 1. And with the sport's rich history, there are plenty of stories to discover and debates to be had.

