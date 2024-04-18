Zoho CEO warns about "explicit or nearly-explicit left agenda" in global indexes

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, warned about the "explicit or nearly-explicit left agenda" in most of the global indexes and expressed concern about their neutrality. The zoho CEO also cautioned about using these rankings in a post on X (formally twitter).

"It is not just that the 'Global Disinformation Index' turns out to be a global-left censor board. Most of the global indexes that purport to rank countries on a variety of criteria have an explicit or nearly-explicit left agenda. We must be careful in using these rankings," read his post on April 18.

Vembu made the observations while sharing a post from Freddie Sayers, Editor-in-Chief & CEO of UnHerd, who flagged a video report into the 'Global Disinformation Index' and how it censors political speech across Europe and the US.

The Global Disinformation Index website describes it as an index that provides independent, neutral and transparent data and intelligence to advise policymakers and business leaders about how to combat disinformation and its creators.

Vembu's post garnered attention with readers highlighting the fixation on getting "validation from the West".

"Western rankings have an neo-colonial, imperial agenda. Eventually, they are meant to feed into credit ratings of a nation, to eventually affect its economic development," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "All the "global index" are part of the deep state west. The deep state west is a group of loosely connected elites running the world, or at least their western govts. They use left ideology and communist methods to influence well-meaning people to become their force and influence"