'Zomaito' or 'Zomaato': Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighs on  Deepinder Goyal's poll

We often come across people who stop themselves from saying a word for fear of pronouncing it wrongly. Meanwhile, Twitter has become a hotbed for discussions over how Zomato’s name should be pronounced.

This started when Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a video ad on Twitter. In the advertisement, a girl and her brother-in-law argue about how to pronounce the company's name, which creates a ruckus in the house, with other family members joining in on the argument. The girl is seen calling the company's name "Zomaito," but her uncle corrects her and says "Zomaato."

Goyal later started a poll on Twitter to allow users to decide how to pronounce the company's name correctly.

Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad#ZomatovsZomato pic.twitter.com/pQiHdN1rE5 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 8, 2023

The ad garnered several responses on Twitter with some leaning towards "Zomaito", while others supporting "Zomaato".

hard to believe that you don't know your company is called zoMaito — zomato (@zomato) April 8, 2023

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma joined the debate on Twitter and said that the pronunciation for those around him was "zoMaito." "Totally agree Albi ! Deepi, I think it is zoMaito for everyone around me," he wrote, while replying to the CEO of blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa.

Known you for 13 years and always thought it was zoMaito — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 8, 2023

In other news, Zomato reinterpreted food as artificial intelligence tools, referring to popular things like tea as "ChAI." Yulu, an app-based e-scooter rental firm, also announced a collaboration with Zomato to deploy the Yulu DeX EV for intra-city delivery.

“As part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 per cent electric, and with Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target," said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.

