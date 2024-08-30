Zomato agent delivers food in floodwaters in Gujarat, internet urges Deepinder Goyal to reward him

A Zomato delivery agent has captured the attention of social media users after a video surfaced showing him navigating through knee-deep water to deliver an order during a heavy downpour.

The dramatic 16-second clip, shared by X user Vikunj Shah, has gone viral, prompting calls for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to reward the agent for his unwavering dedication and determination.

The delivery agent, who remains unidentified, faced difficult weather conditions as he moved through a flooded area. Despite the challenging environment, he managed to reach the customer's house to complete the delivery.

The Saurashtra-Kachchh region of Gujarat has been besieged by torrential rain over the past week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that a deep depression in the area could escalate into a cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall on Friday.

As the video gained traction, it sparked a wide range of reactions on social media. Neetu Khandelwal, another X user, shared the footage and urged, “I request @deepigoyal to find this hardworking delivery person and appropriately reward him for his dedication and determination.”

Zomato has acknowledged the viral video, highlighting the resilience of its agents under extreme conditions. The delivery agent’s actions highlight the often-overlooked hardships faced by delivery personnel during inclement weather.

Hi Vikunj! Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner’s extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero. To help us recognize and celebrate their efforts, could you please share the order ID or details about the area and… — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 28, 2024

However, the incident also ignited a debate, with several commenters criticising the decision to place orders amidst such extreme weather conditions. Many argued that Zomato should suspend ordering in flooded areas to ensure the safety of delivery workers.

The severe rainfall in Gujarat has had dire consequences, with recent reports indicating that 32 lives have been lost in just four days. Over 32,000 residents have been relocated, and around 1,200 individuals have been rescued from flood-affected regions, emphasizing the urgent need for safety measures during such extreme weather events.

