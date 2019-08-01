Zomato customer controversy: Delivery boy says he's hurt; Chidambaram says will use app now

The Zomato delivery executive who has been in the eye of the storm said that he is hurt but can't do much because of his financial situation. Faiyaz was assigned the delivery to Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur, who cancelled the order upon realising that the delivery executive was not a Hindu. "Haan hurt to hue hai. Ab kya bolenge sir, ab log jaisa bolenge..sahi hai is par kya kar sakte hai gareeb log hai... sahna padega sir (Yes I feel hurt. What can I say sir, whatever people say...its okay what I can do in it... we are poor, we have suffer)," he told PTI.

He also said how the events unfolded. "I called the person who had placed the order to know the location of his house. But he said he had cancelled the order," he said.

The customer had tweeted, "Just cancelled an order on Zomato they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel."

Following this, Zomato tweeted: Food doesn't have a religion. Food is religion.

Zomato's tweet won a lot of hearts on the internet. However, the company also faced vicious trolling by people who supported Amit Shukla. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also said, "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values."

Among the supporters of Zomato were former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and the app's rival, Uber Eats.

"I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato," tweeted the former FM.

Uber Eats India also showed its support and said, "Zomato, we stand by you."

Following this, trolls are now uninstalling Uber Eats and calling for a boycott of the app.

