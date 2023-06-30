Zomato delivery executive distributes chocolates with every order to mark his birthday, gets cake from his company

Karan Apte, a delivery agent at Zomato, recently turned 30 and celebrated his birthday by doing two things. First, he got a new shirt for himself. Second, he distributed chocolates to all the customers that he delivered food.

Apte took to Facebook to share this update and wrote, "Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato". He also shared two pictures along with the post.

His post soon went viral on social media as it was shared by a page named "Indians on Internet 2.0". Reacting to Apte's story on the page, users tagged Zomato and urged them to celebrate his birthday and give him a gift.

"Zomato, he deserves some gratitude," a user wrote. A second added, "Zomato he surely deserves a gift."

"Zomato, you need to send him something," a third added.

Later, Apte again took to the platform to share that Zomato had sent him a cake to his residence. "I was wondering who sent this cake to my address. Then I got a call from Zomato that they sent it. And the whole company is going crazy that my post went viral. Bruhh. Thank you Zomato," he wrote.

On the same day, Apte also received a box full of chocolates from Cadbury.

"Box full of chocolates. Thank you so much @cadburydairymilkin for this amazing gift," Apte wrote on Facebook.

Since being posted by the Facebook page cited above, the post has accumulated over 3,500 likes, over 260 comments and more that 1,700 shares.

