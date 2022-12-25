Zomato delivery man dances outside wedding hall, netizens call it 'Vibe hai': Watch video 

Social media is flooded with videos of people performing and dancing amid wedding season. One such video which caught the attention of people is Zomato delivery man dancing to the Hindi song ‘Sapne mein milti hai’ outside a wedding function.

Pulkit Kochar, an Instagram user, posted the video as a reel. It featured a man dancing to the well-known song from the movie Satya while wearing a Zomato t-shirt. The caption read, "Wholesome," and the netizens couldn't agree more.

The video showed a Zomato delivery employee dancing to the hit song "Sapne Mein Milti Hai" by Suresh Wadkar and Asha Bhosle. At the wedding venue, guests can be seen dancing to the same song. The person who captured the now-famous video showed both sides concurrently via the glass window.

The video garnered huge likes and views.

A user commented on the post saying, “Me everytime I hear good music”, while another said, “If I saw him dancing I'd really invite him in for food.”

“yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”, another user wrote, tagging Zomato. Meanwhile, another person tagged them saying “vibe hai”.

Meanwhile, a similar video had gained popularity on social media last month. In an Instagram reel, it featured a man dancing in the middle of the street while wearing a Zomato t-shirt. A person going by the handle "Mask" posted the video on Twitter. Many customers claimed that they had previously believed that traffic congestion was the only cause of their orders being delayed.