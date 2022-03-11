Zomato down? Users complain of not being able to order food

Online food delivery platform Zomato has been facing some technical issues on Friday evening due to which users have not been able to order food, according to reports. Some of the users have now taken to Twitter, to express their frustration and complain about the Zomato app not working.

Moreover, Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, noted that nearly 5,000 users reported issues with Zomato app till 9 pm.

"Zomato is down. Aaj pta nahi kitne log bhuke soynge," wrote one Twitter user about the Zomato app not working.

"Zomato app down. I have 2 open orders. Now I can't access delivery executive number," wrote another Twitter user. The same person in another tweet wrote that the Zomato delivery executive's app was working. "UPDATE: The delivery executive's app is working fine and they have no problem is delivering orders. So just wait, you'll receive your order :) I just got mine," wrote the Twitter user.

Some users have been sharing screenshots of the Zomato app which says "Something went wrong. Please try again later".

Meanwhile, Zomato is yet to issue any official statement regarding the technical snag.