Strange but true! Needles, nails, screwdriver found in UP boy's stomach

Doctors were left dumbstruck after they found three-inch-long iron nails, sewing machine needles and a screwdriver inside the stomach of a teenager in Uttar Pradesh. It all happened after Karan, a 18-year old resident of the Bhatwa village in Unnao, complained about severe pain in his stomach on Sunday.

Soon after, he was taken to a hospital located on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The team of doctors found some foreign objects inside the stomach of the boy. Thereafter a 3-hour long survey was conducted on the boy.

The doctors found sharp-edged iron tools, 30 three-inch iron nails, a rough-edged tool, a four-inch-long iron rod, four sewing machine needle threaders and a screwdriver in his stomach, news agency IANS reported.

The patient's father later said that the boy was mentally disturbed. The doctors said that the operation was successful.

"The patient appears to be mentally ill, but is recuperating. He did not respond to our queries on how iron tools entered his stomach. There is a chance of him contracting sepsis, so the next seven days would be crucial. We are monitoring his condition round-the-clock," the agency reported Radha Raman Awasthi, a senior doctor, as saying.

Earlier there were reports that doctors in France had to surgically remove masses of metal from the stomach of a 52-year-old man who was suffering from a psychiatric disease. It was found that he was eating sharp objects such as needles and broken spoons for years.