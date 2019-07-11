Super 30 Box Office Collection Prediction: Check news, trailer, soundtrack of Hrithik Roshan's new film

Super 30 Box Office Prediction: Hrithik Roshan's much awaited biographical drama, Super 30, is all set to hit the screens on July 12. Super 30, based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, is directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Patna-based academician has earned recognition for providing free IIT-JEE entrance examination coaching to underprivileged children. The name of the movie comes from the widely circulated reports that out of the 30 students Kumar prepares for the IIT-JEE entrance, all or almost all of the 30 students successfully crack the engineering entrance examinations. According to media reports, from 2008-2010, all of his students cleared the IIT JEE entrance. By 2018, 422 out of the 480 students of Kumar had made it to the IITs .

According to Anand Kumar, Super 30 will bring prestige to Bihar. He said, "The world will know Bihar, we have people who tackle difficulties and reach the very top."

The Film Certification Board of India (CBFC) has given Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 U certificate, meaning 'universal'. The film is 2 hours 34 minutes long.

Box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 has been in discussion on social media because of its inspiring plot. Super 30 box office collection is likely to touch double-digit on its opening day - nearly Rs 12-15 crore as per reports.

News: The Bihar diaspora in the Gulf countries has demanded the Bihar government to declare Super 30 tax free. It is a "must watch" film highlighting the story of an inspiring teacher who motivates his students to forget about worries arising out of their indigent conditions to script remarkable success, said Parwaiz Siddiqui, the general secretary of Bihar Association in Dubai.

Trailer: The first look of Super 30 was unveiled last year in September. On June 4, Super 30 released its official trailer. So far, the film's trailer has garnered 47 million views on YouTube. However, the film's trailer has received mixed response. While several people have praised Hrithik Roshan's performance, some have called out Roshan's look and his Bhojpuri accent.

Soundtracks: Super 30 has five songs in total. The music is composed by Ajay Atul. 'Channa Mereya' and 'Kabira' songs famed-Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics of the film's songs. 'Jugraafiya', 'Paisa', 'Basanti no dance', Question mark', and 'Niyam ho' are the five songs in Super 30. However, none of these songs have able to charm the audience.

Cast: Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, who will be playing his wife in the movie. Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi as Anand Kumar's rival and Pankaj Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.