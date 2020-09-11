Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, 4 others rejected again

A Mumbai special court rejected the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty today. Their bail applications were rejected after judge GB Gurao of the special court heard arguments of both the prosecution and defence lawyers.

The court also quashed the bail pleas of four other co-accused in the case -- Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. Their bail was opposed by the Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande, saying Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs for them.

In her bail plea, Chakraborty stated that she is innocent and alleged the NCB was "falsely implicating" her in the case. She also stated she was "forced into making self-incriminatory confessions" on the day of her arrest.

Rhea will be in judicial custody till September 22. The NCB argued the quantity of the entire contraband seized from all accused becomes commercial as per law, in which case, the offence is non-bailable. The NCB also arrested Rhea and Showik in the drug case angle in the Sushant Singh case and charged them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After her arrest, the 28-year-old received immense support from Bollywood as several celebrities who came in her support. Labelling Chakraborty's arrest a witch hunt, celebs such as Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Madan and Raveena Tandon, among several others demanded justice for Rhea.

