Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard today: All you need to know

A special court in Mumbai will hear actress Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea on Thursday. Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. The court will also hear her brother Showik's plea, who was arrested on September 4 by the NCB for his alleged role in the case.

From Rhea's arrest on Tuesday to her bail plea hearing today, here's what has happened so far:

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday after three consecutive days of questioning, i.e., September 6-8.

NCB stated in its remand application, "Rhea is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor."

Prior to being shifted to the Byculla Jail, she spent the night at the NCB lockup.

Rhea Chakraborty was moved to the Byculla Jail, the only women prison in Mumbai on Wednesday.

She has been booked under sections 20B, 27A, 21, 22, 29 and 28 of the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

If found guilty under the above-mentioned sections, Chakraborty could face imprisonment of 10 years.

The 28-year old moved a special court after a magistrate quashed her bail plea.

In the bail plea filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde in the Sessions Court, it is said that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case.

The bail plea further reads that the offences are bailable citing no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer called her arrest a 'travesty of justice'. News agency ANI quoted Satish Maneshinde as saying, "Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs."

