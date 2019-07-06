TANCET Result 2019: Anna University releases entrance test results, here's how to check scores

The Anna University, Chennai has declared the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2019 on its official website- annauniv.edu. TANCET 2019 was conducted for admissions to the various postgraduate courses offered by the University including MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MPlan. TANCET 2019 was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for TANCET 2019 can now check their TANCET Result 2019 on the official website of the varsity.

Here's how to check TANCET Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Anna University.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'TANCET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, login using your credentials.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: TANCET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Anna University is a state technical university in the state of Tamil Nadu, India and was established on September 4, 1978. The main campus of the varsity is situated in Guindy, Chennai and the satellite campus is based out of Chromepet, Chennai.

Anna University has been ranked as the 10th Institution in India (overall basis) by the National Institutional Ranking Framework and is ranked fourth among Universities.

