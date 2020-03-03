Telangana steps up preparations to fight coronavirus outbreak; readies 5 hospitals, 3,000 beds

The Telangana government has decided to ready five hospitals and around 3,000 beds to handle the coronavirus spread. The decision came after a day-long sub-committee meeting that was held after an engineer tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said that the chief minister has allocated Rs 100 crores as emergency funds for infrastructure, precautionary and awareness initiatives.

Five state-run and a dozen private hospitals attached to medical colleges have been selected to build isolation wards for the coronavirus patients and have identified several pulmonologists (in-service and retired) for their service.

The Telangana government has identified 85 persons who were in contact with the engineer, out of which 45 are already in the state-run Gandhi Hospital while the others are in line to be tested, the Telangana Minister said.

The family members of the engineer, the Apollo Hospital staff who initially treated him for cough and cold, and the passengers who travelled with him from Bangalore to Hyderabad are all being treated.

A team of Telangana health officials will go to Kerla to learn lessons from the specialists who handled the Nipah virus outbreak in the state.