TikTok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide at Delhi residence

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star and dancer Siya Kakkar committed suicide on Thursday, June 25 in New Delhi. She is the third personality form the entertainment world to have died in the last one month. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on June 14, whereas Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta had taken her life on May 25.

Arjun Sarin, manger of the late dancer, confirmed the news of Kakkar's death. Arjun said, "This must be due to something personal; work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company, Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar."

Providing more information, photographer Viral Bhayani wrote on Instagram, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide. Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright."

"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this (sic)," added Bhayani.

Kakkar lived in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. The TikTok star was active on all the online platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube and was known for her dance videos. She had a huge fan following on all these platforms. She had over 104,000 followers on Instagram and over 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

