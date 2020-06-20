Govt says no order to ban Chinese apps like TikTok and others from Google Play, App Store

Highlights The Indian Press Information Bureaus twitter account has posted about yet another viral fake news forward

The Indian Press Information Bureau's twitter account has posted about yet another fake news forward doing the rounds online. This time it seems to be a doctored government order instructing tech companies to restrict the functioning of a few China-made smarphone applications in India.

Under the header of the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the image mimics a government order addressing the regional executives of tech companies Apple and Google. It directs them to restrict the functioning of 13 chinese-origin applications across the Android and iOS smartphones run in India. Towards the end, it justifies its directives by raising concerns of Indian sovereignty and the data privacy of Indian citizens.

The objectionable apps included LiveMe, Bigo Live, Vigo Video, Beauty Plus, CamScanner, Clash of Kings, Mobile Legends, Club Factory, Shein, Romwe, AppLock, Vmate, and Game of Sultan

Declaring the image as fake, the PIB tweet read, "Claim: A viral message of an order allegedly from NIC claims that @GoI_Meity has prohibited some apps from being made available on App Stores. #PIBFactCheck: The Order is #Fake. No such instruction has been given by @GoI_MeitY or NIC."

Of late, rising Anti-China sentiment as well as its manufacturing in general, Indians have been moving to boycott their hardware as well as software. Last month, Google took down 'Remove China App' from Android's playstore citing violations of its deceptive behaviour policy. The app, meanwhile had been made, as the name suggests to push out any china-made applications from the user's smartphone. Another India-made application 'Mitron' gained prominence banking on the Anti-China sentiment, as an alternative to TikTok.

Taking note of the same sentiment, even smartphone manufacturers like Oppo have decided to hold back on any live device launches for the near future.