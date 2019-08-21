TN TET result 2019 for Paper 1 declared; check scores on trb.tn.nic.in

TNTET Paper 1 result 2019: The Teachers Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has announced the results for Tamil Nadu Paper 1 of Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2019. Those who appeared for the TNTET examination can visit trb.tn.nic.in to check scores for Paper 1. This year as many as 1,62,316 candidates appeared for TNTET Paper 1 exam.

The Tamil Nadu Recruitment Board had conducted TNTET 2019 examination for Paper 1 on June 8, 2019.

Step by step guide to check TNTET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board--trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) - 2019 - Publication of Result For Paper I'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Here click on 'Paper-1 result'.

Step 4: A list will be appeared with roll numbers of the candidate.

Candidates' scorecard will be released on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The tentative answer sheet of Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test was published on July 9 on TRB website. The final answer key was also released on Tuesday as well.