TS Inter Result 2020 today: Telangana Intermediate result to be declared at 3pm today, check at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the TS Inter Result 2020 today at 3pm. Once the results are announced, students can visit the official Telangana board official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and/or manabadi.co.in. Apart from these, students can also visit third party websites such as schools9.com and examresults.net. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy and keep checking the board website for regular updates.

Here's how to check the TS intermediate result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'TSBIE Results'

Step 3: Fill in your credentials and log in. Select the result you want to access (first year/ second year)

Step 4: The result will flash on your screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save for future use

Students need to note that the hard copy of their TS Intermediate marksheets will be made available later. In order to get more details about the same, students are advised to contact their respective schools and teachers.

Manabadi inter results: Passing criteria, pass percentage

The TS Intermediate result 2020 was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Last year, the TS Inter Results were declared on April 18, 2019. Pass percentage for the TS Inter Exam 2020 will be announced once the result is out. In the 2019 session, the pass percentage for TS Inter first year students stood at 62.35% whereas for second year students, this percentage was 67.24%. This year, however, the pass percentage is expected to improve. Around 9.65 lakh students appeared for the TSBIE Inter exams this year.