Uber to temporarily suspend riders and drivers with Coronavirus: CNN

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The ride-hailing company said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

