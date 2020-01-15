UGC NET 2019 Result: CSIR UGC NET exam Dec 2019 to be released today; here's how to check scores

NTA CSIR UGC NET 2019 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Reasearch (CSIR) UGC National eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) today according to the official website. A total of 282,116 candidates appeared for this exam across 605 centres in 214 cities. The exam covered subjects such as Chemical Sciences, Earth sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Two merit lists will be declared on the official website. One list will comprise of the candidates who have qualified the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) whereas the second one will comprise of the candidates who have qualified the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/ Assistant Professorship.

Here's how to check the results

Step 1: Log on to csirnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of NTA CSIR NET

Step 2: Click on the 'NTA CSIR NET Result 2019' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials,i.e., application number and date of birth/password

Step 4: After clicking the Submit option, your NTA CSIR NET 2019 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download a soft copy/PDF and take a printout for future use

In case of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates should be not more than 28 years whereas there is no age limit applicable for assistant professorship.

