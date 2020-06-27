UP board 10th, 12th result 2020 live updates: Results to be declared at 12 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today i.e. June 27, 2020. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced last Tuesday that the UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared at around 12 pm on the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result Today: Time, How, when and where to check UP board class 10th, 12th result online

Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Live Updates

11.35 AM: Last year, Tanu Tomar with 97.80% topped the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2019. Gautam Raghuvanshi with 97.17% topped the UP Board Class 10th Exam 2019, securing 583 marks out of 600.

11. 20 AM: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10 and 12 results from Lucknow today. UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma today, via video conferencing from Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. The press conference for the same will begin at 12 PM.

11. 15 AM: How to check results via App

Alternatively, students can also check their board results via the app, known as 'UP Board Results 2020', which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. The app has got four stars and has been downloaded by 5 lakh users have already.

Students can also rely upon another app, called 10th, 12th Board Result, ALL Board Results 2020, which has received positive feedback from the students.

10. 52 AM: Students having doubts in the evaluation process of any subjects can apply for re-evaluation post result. Students will have to apply for scrutiny within 25 days of the release of results.

10. 40 AM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to wish the students of UP Board of class 10th and 12th good luck for their results, awaited to be declared by today.

10. 34 AM: Coronavirus led lockdown had impacted the evaluation of the results. The evaluation process was stopped and resumed back on May 05, 2020.

10. 28 AM: The UP board completed the entire evaluation process in the first week of June 2020. The evaluation process was conducted in green, orange and then red zones with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing, due to Covid-19 outbreak.

10. 12 AM: The students will be able to get their respective mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets first will be sent to regional offices then district heads. Later the mark sheets will be disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach the students.

10. 05 AM: In 2019, the UP class 10th and class 12th board results were declared on April 27 at 12 pm. Overall 80% of the total students appeared for the class 12th board cleared the examinations, while around 70% of the total students appeared for class 10th board passed the standard.

9. 40 AM: While 56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, 4,80,591 students did not appear for the exams.

9. 37 AM: As per UPMSP, dates for the compartment test, that are to be taken after a student fails, will be announced after the board releases the results.

9. 25 AM: How to check the UP HS and UP Inter results 2020

As soon as the High School (class 10th and class 12th) results will be declared on upmsp.edu.in, students can follow the guidelines below and check their respective results

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 1' or 'UP Board Result 2020 Class 12' link on the homepage

Step 3: Students are then required to fill in the required details and credentials like admit card roll number, name and date of birth to check their results.

Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2020.

If required, candidates can also take a print-out of the results for future reference.

9. 05 AM: All educational boards of India declare 10th and 12th class results, separately.

8. 51 AM: How to check the UP HS and UP Inter results 2020 via SMS

The students awaiting their class 10th and class 12th results can also receive their results on their mobile phones via SMS.

Class 10th candidates can receive their results on mobile by sending 'UP10ROLLNUMBER' to 56263, while the class 12th students have to send 'UP12ROLLNUMBER' message to 56263.

8. 45 AM: As per the UPMSP rules, candidates need to score at least 35% in each subject to clear the inter and matric exams.

8. 37 AM: The results for UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2020 were expected to be released by April this year.

The delay in exams results this year was due to halt in the evaluation process, on back of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the deadly disease.

8. 30 AM: UP Board Exam 2020 for standard 10 and 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 3 and February 7 to March 2, respectively.

8. 25 AM: Students can check their results on the following websites

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

8. 15 AM: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma announced last Tuesday that the UP Board exams result for the year 2020 will be declared at around 12 pm on the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in.

8. 10 AM: As per the State Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma, over 56 lakh candidates across Uttar Pradesh appeared for the exam. A total of 30,24,632 students from Class 10 and 25,86,440 students from Class 12 were registered for the board exams this year.

8. 00 AM: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today i.e. June 27, 2020. The results for the UP Board 10th and 12th will be available on the websites upmsp.edu.in.